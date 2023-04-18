Court Nullifies Buhari’s Removal of Ararume as NNPCL Chairman, Awards N5bn against FG

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday set aside the removal of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the Non Executive Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Board.

Justice Ekwo in a judgment held that Ararume’s removal by President Muhammadu Buhari contravened provisions of the NNPC Ltd laws as well as the Company’s and Allied Matters Act.

The judge consequently made an order reinstating Ararume as Non Executive Chairman of the NNPC Ltd Board with immediate effect.

Besides, the court voided all the actions and decisions made so far by the board without Ararume.

Justice Ekwo held that Ararume was entitled to damages over the unlawful manner he was removed and consequently award damages in the sum of N5 billion.

