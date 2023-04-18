  • Tuesday, 18th April, 2023

Buhari Hosts Nigerian Traditional, Spiritual Leaders to Iftar in Makkah

  • Prayers offered for outgoing govt and incoming Tinubu administration 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

As part of his eight-day official engagements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President Muhammadu Buhari hosted religious and traditional leaders from across the six geopolitical zones of the country at an Iftar dinner (breaking of fast).

At the end of the event, President Buhari, according to a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, underscored the policy of his administration to develop all parts of the country without discrimination.

He expressed the hope that the special occasion of Ramadan will deepen the spirit of harmony in our nation and inspire citizens to work hard for the country and care for those who are in need. 

The president appreciated his guests, the traditional and spiritual leaders, whom he said, “have the unity of the country so deep-rooted in the mind of every one of you”.

Prayers were offered for peace in the country, the successful end of the term of the president and for the success of the incoming administration.

Speaking to newsmen after the visit, Emirs of Kano and Bichi in Kano State, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero respectively, said only a united country can move forward and attain its goals. 

The religious leaders in attendance were Malam Abubakar Abdulwaheed Sulaiman, the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Villa, Sheikh Al-Kanawi Alhassan Ahmed, Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar, Muhammad Kamaluddeen Lemu, Nuruddeen Danesi Asunogie, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Adiatu and Sheikh Haroun Ogbonnia Ajah. 

Others were Alhaji Ibrahim Kasuwar Magani, Professor Shehu Ahmed Sa’id Galadanchi and Alhaji Bala Lau.

The president had also met the Otaru of Auchi, Dr Aliru Highbred Momoh; Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Mamman Bage; Emir of Bauchi, Rilwan Adamu Sulaiman; Akadiri Saliu Momoh, Abdulfatah Chimaeze Emetumah, Fatima Ijeoma Emetumah and Alhaji Isa Sanusi Bayero.

