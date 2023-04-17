Osun, FG Hold Stakeholders’ Engagement on Domestication of Nigerian Startup Act

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

Participants at a stakeholders’ engagement organised by the Osun State government and the federal government through the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA) have showered encomium on Governor Ademola Adeleke for taking the bold step of domesticating the Act.



Speaking at the stakeholders’ engagement held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital at the weekend, spokesperson of the Forum of Digital Technology Entrepreneurs (FODITE), Segun Solomon,

noted that the steps taken by Adeleke, not only put Osun ahead of other States, but also created an awareness to the whole nation about Osun State as a digitally inclined nation.



He added that the private sector was fully ready to support the state government and ensure that it succeeds with domesticating the Startup Act while pledging support to the state government on all its digital economy and information technology related activities.

He explained: “This is a good time to be from Osun and I must sincerely commend Governor Adeleke for the giant stride taken in the few months he had saddled the responsibility of Osun state as the Governor.



“What he has done especially with domesticating the Nigeria Startup Act has placed Osun ahead of other states in the Southwest and in Nigeria at large as well as announce the state to the whole nation as a digitally inclined state.



“So, in the private sector, we are glad, we are happy to be part of this and we are ready to support the government in all its digital economy and information technology related activities.”



Speaking at the event, the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kehinde Jimoh, said every stakeholder was carried along in ensuring proper domestication of the Act.



“The Osun State Government want to use this bill to develop the youths, to engage them meaningfully. What the state is targeting is to ensure that this Startup engages them and channels their knowledge to something positive.

“For example those of them involved in Yahoo Yahoo, they are intelligent, before you can swindle someone, you must have performed some intellectual mathematics but instead of doing this negatively they will be made to deploy their energy positively, their energy and potential can be tailored towards developing the state.

“When eventually domesticated, it will address youth unemployment, restiveness and other social vices,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, State Adoption Lead, Nigeria Startup Act, Mrs. Tracy Okoro-Isaac, said the Act when adopted could have controlled the emigration of youth, even to Lagos state and Abuja, but stay back and develop their potential.