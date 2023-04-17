Court Declines Request to Vacate Order Suspending Abure as LP National Chairman

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Hamza Muazu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday refused to vacate an interim order restraining Mr Julius Abure from parading himself as Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Recall that the judge had on April 5 issued an order restraining Abure as well as the National Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim; National Organizing Secretary, Oluchi Opara and National Treasurer, Clement Ojukwu from parading themselves as leaders of the Labour Party pending the hearing of a suit seeking their sack over allegations of fraud amongst others.

While the court in addition ordered the immediate service of its orders on the defendants it fixed April 17 for hearing in the motion on notice.

When the matter was called Alex Ejesieme, SAN, the counsel to Abure prayed the court to vacate the interim order and restore a semblance of sanity, after a forceful take over of the Labour Party national secretariat by another faction.

The senior lawyer said the division in the party following the interim order has worsened to the point that four groups in the Imo State chapter of the Labour Party held parallel primaries.

In a short ruling the judge who declined to vacate the order, instead ordered for an accelerated hearing in the matter and fixed April 20, for the hearing of all pending applications.

Consequently, Justice Muazu ordered all parties in the suit to ensure quick filing of their processes in order to ensure a speedy trial.

Some aggrieved members of the LP had through an exparte application prayed the court to stop the defendants from further acting on behalf of the Labour Party, pending the hearing and determination of their suit challenging the continued stay in office of the defendants over allegations of corruption.

The claimants amongst whom are; Martins Esikpali John, Lucky shaibu, Idah Zekeri, omogbai Frank, Abokhaiu aliu, Ayokhaire later, Job Elomah and Dr abayomi Arabambi, had in the Motion number: M/7082/2023, accused the defendants of forgery, perjury, unlawful and fraudulent replacement of party’s candidates in the just concluded general elections.

Specifically, the claimants submitted that the defendants forged court documents including receipts and seal of the FCT High Court which they had allegedly used in the substitutions of LP’s candidates in the 2023 general elections.

However, Justice Muazu after listening to the argument of Chief Ogwu Onoja, SAN, counsel to the claimants, held that their was merit in the application and subsequently issued an order temporarily restraining the defendants from parading themselves as leaders of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.