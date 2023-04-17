10th Assembly: South-South Christian Should be Senate President, Says Lawmaker

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13th, the lawmaker representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency, Hon. Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom) is of the view that a christian southerner should be the next President of the Senate.

In a chat with journalists in Abuja, Onofiok who’s the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary urged the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC to zone the position of Senate President to South-South region.

According to him, given the fact that the President-elect and Vice President-elect are muslims, the third position of power in the country (Senate President) should be given to a christian southerner, and Senator Godswill Akpabio is the right man for the job.

Onofiok said, “I don’t like making religious comments publicly because it is a very sensitive issue in this country but as somebody of a Christian faith who believes in my faith just like I respect the faith of others, I think it is fair and just. God did not make a mistake in bringing all of us in this country. God brought us together ethnic wise, religious wise to cooperate and coexist as one. so if we have had a Muslim Muslim ticket, right now the position of the senate President should go to a Christian. Let us have the number three position in this country to go to a Christian.

“For me not only that. I have a bias because I need it to come from South South. When I hear people talk about bias I say let is look at competence. You need to balance the interest of the legislature and executive to be a better leader of the legislature. You need to know what the executive thinks and what they want. You need to know what the legislature wants. what the state wants. what the federal wants. By the grace of God we have a man who has been the former governor of a state, two term governor, a performing Governor. we call him the uncommon transformer. we have a man who had been sent member of the Federal Executive Council. So he knows the workings of the executive. we have a man who has been a commissioner in the stage before, so he knows the relationship between the chief executive and the members of the executive. we have. A man who has been a minority leader of the senate. a first timer. a cool headed man. a man who is jovial. so what would we be asking for. So let south South be given this opportunity to produce the senate President in the the person of Senator Dr Godswill Akpabio.”

For the position of speakership, Onofiok opines that Kaduna lawmaker and 9th Assembly highest bill sponsor, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas possesses the needed qualities and should emerge as Speaker.

He appealed to Nigerians, particularly political actors to rally around and support the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and see how they can make the country move on and become better.

He said, “When you come to the reps, those contesting for the Speakership have good credentials. they are bringing good credentials to the table. But for the complexity and dynamic of the 10th House of Representatives is Tajudeen Abbas. First look at his educational background. He has a doctorate degree. He is well schooled and education. Secondly there are three major response and functions of a legislator. One is lawmaking, second is oversight. third is representation. Take lawmaking. Today Tajudeen Abbas has the highest number of bills in the house. I think about 70. Out of that 21 of those bills have been assented to by the Presidential. that means he lives, sleeps, thinks legislative business. for you to become a better manager of the legislature you must be a better legislator yourself and you know any it means to turn out good legislation.

“In terms of representation, his people in his constituency respect him and see him as humble and down to earth. Then it terms of oversight functions he is a member of committee on judiciary and part of the strength we have had and part of the motions and bills we have is because of most of his contribution. so he has what it takes. Moreover the northwest should be able to produce. I am not of that party. The party has what it takes but for me, the man with the towering credentials is Tajudeen Abbas”.