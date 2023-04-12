Jonathan, Wike, Ngige Mourn Nimi Briggs





•Uniport declares five-day mourning

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, have expressed sadness over the passing of former Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Nimi Briggs, who died on Monday.

This was just as the management of the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) yesterday declared 5-day mourning for the former Vice Chancellor of the institution.

In a condolence message to the Briggs family, the former president described Briggs as a distinguished academic and renowned professor of medicine.

Jonathan, in a statement, noted that late Briggs was a great administrator who contributed so much towards the growth of education in the country and did so much to promote human advancement.

He stated: “I condole with the Briggs family, his friends and professional colleagues from the academia as well the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) on the death of Prof. Nimi Briggs.

“Prof. Briggs was a renowned scholar, an accomplished physician and an excellent administrator who served twice as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt and handled other national assignments in the course of his life journey.

“Prof Briggs will be remembered for his patriotism and contribution to national development especially in the fields of medicine and education.

“I pray that God comforts his family, friends and professional colleagues and urge them to take solace in the indelible strides of the departed patriot.”

On his part, Wike expressed shock over the death of Briggs.

In a statement by his Media Assistant, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike described the death of Briggs who once served as chairman of both Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) and Rivers State Economic Advisory Council, as a sad moment for the government and people of Rivers State.

Wike, noted that Briggs was not only an exceptional obstetrics and gynaecology teacher, but also an astute administrator who was committed to the common good of humanity.

The Rivers State governor, while acknowledging the contributions of Briggs while he served in RSIEC and the Rivers State Economic Advisory Council, stressed that his passion, vision and relentless pursuit of better and progressive Rivers state would remain a source of inspiration to generations to come.

“I am very shocked and sad to hear that Emeritus Professor Nimi Dimkpa Briggs has passed on. He was indeed symbol of commitment and dedication to the medical profession, our dear Rivers State and the nation. His contributions to public health and service were immeasurable,” the statement added.

Also, Ngige in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment. Olajide Oshundun, recalled that besides piloting the affairs of the Committee of Pro Chancellors of Nigerian universities, Briggs did all within his powers as the Chairman of the Committee of the Federal Ministry of Education on Renegotiation of Conditions of Service of university workers, to resolve the industrial crisis in the university system on the negotiation table, but to no avail.

The minister particularly remembered the dexterity with which Briggs played his role as a pivotal point during the eight-month strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), trying to bring his colleagues to embrace dialogue, but it yielded no fruits.

Ngige paid glowing tributes to the late Professor for his contributions to intellectualism and the field of Medicine, particularly in the area of obstetrics and gynecology, saying his achievements in the academia remain indelible.

While extolling the administrative ability of the deceased, Ngige recalled that he first served as the Acting Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT from 1995-1996, before his appointment as substantive Vice Chancellor, serving from 2000-2005.

“Apart from rendering service, he put down all his experiences as a university administrator in a book, titled ‘Thoughts on University Education in Nigeria (2000-2005).’ He was the founder and Chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors and former Chairman of the Board of the National Hospital Abuja.

“In addition to his contributions to the academia and university administration, he contributed intellectually through his writings in bringing peace to the Niger Delta during the days of armed militancy in the region.”

Meanwhile, Uniport has declared 5-day mourning for the former Vice Chancellor of the institution.

In a statement signed by the University Registrar, Mrs. Gloria Chindah and made available to THISDAY yesterday, also stated that within the days of mourning, the university’s flags would be flying at half-mast in honour of the late former VC.

The late Briggs, served as the 5th Vice- Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt between 2000-2005. Until his death, he was the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University, Abakaliki, Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa and Chairman, Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities. He was a renowned Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

“His services to the University of Port Harcourt especially his tenure as Vice-Chancellor witnessed enormous strides in the annals of the University; surely, history will be kind to him. He was indeed a worthy intellectual asset and export from the university.

“The university has therefore declared a 5-day mourning and flying of all university flags at half-mast in honour of a worthy academic colossus,” the university stated.

The institution further commiserated with the family of the deceased and prays for the peaceful repose of his soul.

“As the Vice Chancellor of the foremost University of Port Harcourt, Prof Briggs demonstrated that he was absolutely visionary, because he worked tirelessly to promote academic excellence and infrastructural transformation of the institution.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I wish to express my profound condolences to Prof Briggs’ wife, his children, extended family and friends. I pray God to grant you all the fortitude to bear this devastating loss.”