FG Okays N41.873bn for 3rd Mainland Bridge Repairs, Enugu-Anambra  Road, Procurement of 337 Vehicles for Customs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has approved contracts worth N41.872 billion for the immediate repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Enugu-Anambra road, as well as procurement of 337 operational vehicles for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

A breakdown of the approval secured at Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja, include N23.328 billion okayed for the two memoranda presented by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for the augmentation for a road between Enugu and Anambra States, and repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly FEC meeting, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fasola, explained that the work on the Third Mainland Bridge, which he said would cost N6.28 billion, will be dealing with surface failings that are now becoming obvious, which were not there when the last repairs were made on the bridge.

He said: “The first was with regard to contract cost revision by way of augmentation for the old Enugu/Onitsha Road, from Okpi Junction, all the way to Udioji to Anambra border in Enugu State. The augmentation was in the sum of N17,050,000,000, which revised the contract to N48,996,488,925 with an additional completion time of 42 months.

“The second contract was a fresh contract for the maintenance of the pavement of the Third Mainland Bridge and this was approved in the sum of N6,278,063,585.58 for a period of 24 months. This is in consonance with the Executive Order 11 signed by Mr. President for the continued maintenance of public infrastructure.

“Now, some of you might ask, I was asked before that, okay, we did some work on Third Mainland Bridge before, why were there potholes now on it? So, this contract is in response to the potholes that have become manifest on the entire pavement of the deck of the bridge, spanning 11 kilometres and the interchanges at Adeniji Adele, Adekunle, and Gbagada ramps that all link the bridge.

“This is for the resurfacing and all of that. Those who are familiar with the bridge will recall that all of these failings were not this manifest on the bridge at the time we were doing the work. The work that we did concentrated largely on the sub-structure of the bridge, the piles, the underwater piles, the pile caps and also the replacement of the expansion joint and the bearings.

“These are maintenance works that are critical to the structural integrity of the bridge. What we’re dealing with now is different. It is the driving surface and the aesthetics, some of the rails that have been stolen, some of the planes that are misaligned at ramps that lead you on and off the bridge. So, this is the work that is being done now. So, all the experience of avoiding potholes on the bridge, this award of contract will tackle that.”

Asked if there were plans for security fittings like cameras for the bridge, the minister stressed that the current arrangement only allowed for patrols, but noted that for the Ministry of Works and Housing to take over the security of the bridge and other such federal facilities, there needs to be a realignment of operations of federal parastatals.

Also briefing newsmen, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, disclosed that the Council approved three memoranda, amounting to a total sum of N18,544,797,176 for works and purchase of operational vehicles for the NCS.

According to him, the work has to do with the restructuring of the auditorium of the Service’s headquarters, as well as the purchase of 337 operational vehicles, 337 units aimed at easing work environment and to protect the personnel, motivate them and to allow them to do their job efficiently, especially across very difficult terrains.

His words: “The first one had to do with the provision of additional seats in the auditorium at the customs headquarters in order to increase the sitting capacity so that it can be used for large events, seminars and meetings.

“The makeup of these items are provision and installation of audiovisual system, conference hall, finishing, ground… , provision and installation of acoustic panelling and door for the auditorium, and then partitioning and doors. Inclusive of this is additional seats at the auditorium, at the total cost of N1,257,612,549.76. This is inclusive of 7.5% VAT.

“The other two memos had to do with provision of operational vehicles for customs. One was for 177 vehicles; these are Toyota Coaster, Toyota Hiace (mid-roof), Toyota Land Cruiser Buffalo, total of N9,378,829,942.75, for this set of 177 vehicles.

“For the other one where we had a set 160 vehicles. These are Toyota Hiluxes and also Toyota Land Cruiser Buffalo, that’s 160 vehicles at a total sum of N7,908,354,685.75 and against, its inclusive of 7.5% VAT.”

On his part, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, disclosed that FEC approved the Metallurgical Bill 2023, which, according to him, is like the other half of the Nigerian Mineral and Mining Policy 2023, which was also approved by the Council last week.