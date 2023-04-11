Troops Kill Two Notorious Bandits Terrorising Kaduna, Recover Arms 

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Punch have killed two notorious bandits terrorising in Sabon Birni, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Lt. Col. Musa Yahaya,

made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the two bandits leaders which include, Isiya Danwasa, followed “a tip-off from a human intelligence source.”

He added that the bandits were ambushed and successfully neutralised while their arms, ammunition and other equipment were recovered.

Yahaya said, “intelligence source revealed that the bandits leader, Danwasa intended to send his errand boy Yunusa to purchase some arms and ammunition in Kaduna town.”

He said the errand boy was subsequently trailed and picked up by plain cloth soldiers and later used to lure two of the bandit’s kingpins to a selected ammunition collection point.

“Upon their arrival, troops who had laid an ambush engaged the criminals with superior firepower and neutralised the two bandits leaders”, the army spokesman added.

Yahaya said items recovered from the criminals include one motorcycle,, two AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines, 250 rounds of 7.62 mm special, one power bank, two charm vests and the sum of N200,000.

He said the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, who is also the Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Punch, Major. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, commended the troops for their professional conduct and perfect execution of the task.

He said Lagbaja further charged the troops to go after all bandits and show them no mercy.

The statement said the GOC appealed to the general public to continue to avail the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information so as to bring banditry, kidnapping and other crimes to a lasting end.”