  • Tuesday, 11th April, 2023

Police Order Arrest of Officers Who Assaulted Man in Rivers

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has ordered the arrest of its personnel captured in social media assaulting a commuter at Elibrade junction in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued yesterday by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, ordered for the immediate arrest of the officers.

According to the Iringe-Koko, the state Commissioner of Police has assured the public that the police officers would be investigated in line with the law and made to face appropriate punishment.

Iringe-Koko said: “Following the identification of the policemen shown in a viral video harassing and assaulting an unidentified man at a Elibrade junction in Emohua, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, OKon O. Effiong, has ordered the immediate arrest of the officers identified.

“As a defender of human rights, the CP assures members of the public that the police officers will be investigated in line with extant rules underlying the conduct of police personnel; and appropriate sanctions meted out accordingly.

“The Command further assures the people of Rivers State of its unalloyed commitment to promoting the rule of law. People are enjoined to report cases of human rights abuse and infractions through the following numbers: 08039213071 and 08098880134.”

