Obi Cubana Lights Up UNN’s Golden Convocation

Ogheneuvede Ohwovoriole reports how Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, lit up activities at the recent 50th Convocation ceremony of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka

The announcement by the master of the ceremony of the presence of Chief Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, at the 50th convocation ceremony of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, received thundering ovation from the students at the hall. And for nearly 10 minutes, the MC struggled to reestablish normalcy to the hall.

An alumnus of UNN, who graduated from the university in 1998 – with Second Class Upper Division in Political Science, Obi Cubana was invited by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Charles Igwe, as the ‘’Commencement Speaker’’ of the epoch-making 50th (golden) convocation ceremony of the institution to inspire and motivate graduates and undergraduates of the university.

Accompanied by many of his business associates and friends to the ceremony, Iyiegbu, while speaking, said he was happy to be invited to ‘’inspire and motivate graduates and undergraduates’’ of his alma mater, which made him what he is today in the global business community.

‘’I feel truly honoured to be invited by this great institution, the University of Nigeria, my beloved alma mater, as the commencement speaker of this epoch-making 50th convocation ceremony of our institution.

‘’Great Lions and Lionesses, I am most delighted to be here with you at your graduation and I celebrate with you as you hit this milestone.

‘’The Chairman of the Senate Ceremonials Committee, Professor Bennett Nwanguma, told me he conducted an opinion poll and came to the conclusion that you would be happy to have me speak at your convocation. And I am very happy to do so’’, he said.

Obi Cubaan, who had been using various platforms, including the social media, to inspire many young Nigerians across the world, said he decided to be at the ceremony in person to challenge, inspire and motivate the graduates, as they leave the four walls of the institution and begin a new phase in their life’s journey.

In his speech titled ‘’Success Is A Progress’’, he encouraged the students to confront their future with courage and determination – just like the ‘’Lions and Lionesses’’ that they are.

Hear the multi-billionaire, ‘’First of all, your convocation is a special one because it is the 50th or golden Convocation of the University of Nigeria. Congratulations.

‘’Not too long ago – in 1998 – to be precise – I sat in this same hall for my own convocation. Like you all, it was a proud day for me and my family. Like you all, my graduation was the end of one struggle and the beginning of yet another.

‘’So, as I celebrated my graduation, my mind wandered about – just like yours is doing today. I was worried about what lay ahead for me: How soon will I get a job? Will I ever get my dream job? What will I do if I do not get a good job? How soon will I stop depending on my parents for support?’’

Admitting that by 1999, things were not as bad as they are today, he stated that the problem of graduate unemployment was already here with the country, saying like students, there was a nagging feeling of helplessness, but he made sure he did not feel hopeless.

‘’As I left the convocation hall, my mind was made up to give my best shot to whatever the future offered. I was simply determined to make the best out of a challenging situation’’, he added.

Sharing his story, Obi Cubana explained that it was not all about success; but also about failures and how he got up each time he failed. He described his story as ‘’challenges and disappointments’’, and how he refused to be discouraged by them.

‘’Remember, not too long ago, your ultimate ambition was to get admitted into the prestigious UNN. Today, you are all proud graduates of different disciplines in Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Law, Science, Engineering, Medicine, etc.

‘’So, the first thing I want to tell you today is that your success journey has already started with the successful completion of your programmes. So, please accept my congratulations again.

‘’I can also tell you for free that getting educated is about the biggest preparation anyone could make for the future – you can go and verify this’’, the Commencement Speaker told the excited students.

The Oba-born business mogul explained further how he wanted to be successful but he knew that real and enduring success would not come easy, adding that his dear parents thought him quite early in life that success is a process and not an event.

He added, ‘’As I experienced life, I realized they were right. I have come to see success as a journey and like most journeys, you have to take it one step at a time. And to get to your destination, you must be going in the right direction.

‘’And if you ever realize that you have missed your way, what do you do? You must change your direction. Like all journeys, there will be obstacles, bumps and challenges to overcome. Also, remember that no two journeys are the same. In other words, every individual’s journey is different and unique.’’

He advised the students not to be despair and be deterred when their friends make it to the top ahead of them, saying they may have taken a different vehicle or route.

‘’Instead, you must stay focused, making steady progress and believing in yourself and in your ability to also get there.

‘’And should you get there before the others, remember to stay humble, and to always spare a thought and lend a climb-up ladder for those who are not as fortunate. Do not boast or gloat about your success. Instead, you should try to help others find their way to the top’’, he counseled the students.

Narrating his journey in life, he said that after his graduation, the mandatory National Youth Service program took him to Abuja, where he served at the National Assembly as his place of primary assignment. He had very high hopes about being retained at the National Assembly or being offered a job at any other agency of the Federal Government, but this did not happen.

As he stayed unemployed for a period of time, Obi Cubana said he tried his hands on a couple of things during this period, in an attempt to make ends meet.

‘’Considering the very high cost of living in Abuja, being unemployed can be a nightmare. I was disappointed by my inability to get a job, but I was not discouraged.

‘’I had ageing parents and younger ones whom I wanted to support so badly – just like you all do. Instead of being broken, I stayed focused and determined to make a success of life.

‘’I was looking for opportunities and openings that I could explore. Just like changing direction when you meet a roadblock in your journey to success. Thus, I opted to become self – employed. In 2001, I teamed up with a childhood friend to create my first business in the form of a relaxation garden in one of the districts of Abuja’’, he explained.

Just when he thought he was about to break even, Obi Cubana explained that his premises were pulled down by the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory.

‘’This was a major setback, as I found myself back to square one. Like I told you, there will be disappointments and setbacks in your journey to the top. Again, I was disappointed, but I wasn’t discouraged.

‘’Following the forced closure of my first business outfit, I picked myself up, learned my lessons, dusted myself up and moved on. After this setback, I was stronger, wiser and more experienced. I also had made some new friends, who were to prove helpful and valuable in the years ahead.

‘’More importantly, I had also found a niche for myself in the entertainment industry. Thus, in 2006 I teamed up with some friends to establish another business and this marked my formal entry into the entertainment and hospitality industry’’, he said.

With loud ovation from students interrupting speech at every minute, he stated joyfully that three years later, in 2009, he established the Cubana Group of businesses and today, the Cubana Group is now a ‘’globally recognized brand’’, synonymous with luxury and pleasure in the world of entertainment, hospitality and real estate as well as manufacturing and distribution of a range of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), which includes alcoholic and non – alcoholic beverages.

He added, ‘’People often ask me one question: what are the secrets of your success? And I always have a simple answer: hard work, focus, determination, integrity, and that special grace which only God almighty can give.

‘’I have also benefited from the goodwill and advice of some great friends. And if you want to be successful – just like me – you must make these your watchwords. I encourage you to also make friends and build bridges. Trust me, if you adopt these principles the sky will be your limit.’’

Obi Cubana concluded his speech by making some donations as his ‘’humble contribution’’ to the development of his Alma Mater: The Cubana Prize for the best graduating student of the University – N1 million; the Cubana prize for the best graduating student of the Department of Political Science – N1 million; and the Cubana prize for the best graduating student in each of the 17 faculties of the University – N500, 000.00.

He also promised to build a Cubana Experience Centre at the Nsukka campus of the University to create opportunities for training and employment for students, saying all the profit generated at the Centre would be donated to the University of Nigeria.

He later hosted the students at the temporary site of the Cubana Village, within the campus, with many gifts as takeaway.

Earlier at the graduation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor said that 246 graduates bagged first-class degrees in the university’s 50th convocation ceremony.

He urged all the graduates to live up to expectations in all they do as the country was in dire need of truly educated men and women.

“In this UNN 50th convocation, a total of 14,308 will receive bachelor’s degrees from the university.

“As an alumnus of this university, I urge you to live up to expectations by being good ambassadors of the UNN and good citizens of the country,” he said.

Igwe advised the graduates not to allow the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country, especially unemployment, to diminish the value of their graduation.

“As you leave the university to face the real world, do not allow the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country to diminish the value of your graduation.

“With focus, integrity, hard work and absolute trust in God, you will rule the world with the knowledge you have acquired as lions and lionesses,” he said.

The VC said all the graduating students were unique and special because they were the golden graduates of the university’s 50th Convocation.

