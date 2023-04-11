Mojec’s Renewable Subsidiary Signs $100m Clean Energy Deal with Real Estate Firm

Peter Uzoho

Virtuitis Solaris, a renewable energy subsidiary of Mojec International, has signed a deal with LandWey Investment Limited, a Nigerian real estate firm to develop the Isimi Lagos Solar Farm.

The Isimi Lagos Solar Farm is a renewable energy project aimed at promoting sustainable development and reducing the carbon footprint in Nigeria.

Speaking during the deal signing ceremony in Lagos, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mojec International, Ms. Chantelle Abdul, said the project would cost about $100 million.

According to the partners, the Isimi Lagos Solar Farm would be a 50 megawatts (MW) solar photovoltaic power plant, with the potential to scale to 100mw and located in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

It was learnt that the project would use renewable energy sources, including the power of the sun, to abundantly generate clean energy for businesses and households in Lagos, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting sustainable development.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LandWey Investment Limited, Mr. Olawale Ayilara, said: “We are excited to partner with Virtuitis Solaris – Mojec International to develop the Isimi Lagos Solar Farm. This project aligns with our commitment to sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint in Nigeria. It also reinforces our vision of creating sustainable and inclusive communities that provide quality living and working spaces for Nigerians.”