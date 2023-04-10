Ogun Guber: APC Mocks Adebutu for Filing Petition

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State, has mocked the filing of petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, describing it as a welcome development.



Adebutu has filed his petition challenging the outcome of the March 18 election at the Ogun State governorship election petition tribunal in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Thursday.



A statement issued in Abeokuta by the Ogun State APC Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, quoted the party as saying, “Now that Mr. Adebutu has seen reason and decided to toe the path of civility and honour as we advised him, we hope that he will desist from his antics of cheap blackmail, sponsored protests, incitements, false claims and propaganda.



“We also took cognisance of his claims, when he went to file the petition and wish to advise that he should not intimidate/stampede the tribunal with his immoral and unethical boasts as if the Honourable Justices are pliable and/or in his pockets.



“His lawyers should be professional enough to advise him against this ignoble attitude, knowing full well that a case is determined by the relevant laws, facts and evidence and not based on the fantasies, whims and caprices of any of the parties, no matter how plausible.



“They have stated their claims. They should expect our response. But suffice it to say that the same Adebutu, who said he won the election and should be so declared is in another breath, according to reports in the media, asking the court to disqualify His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, from the rerun if his prayer that election should be held in certain polling units and wards is upheld. So, we ask: Who is really afraid of a contest?

“While we leave our team of lawyers to do justice to the jejune issues raised in the petition, we advise Adebutu to be decorous and conduct himself as a citizen of Ogun State under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun, who, by the grace of God and the benevolence of the good people of Ogun State, remains the governor of our dearly beloved state.”