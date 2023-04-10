Nigeria in Dire Need of Strategic Policies, Re-orientation, Says RCCG

*To hold economic summit

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Christ The Lord Parish, Lekki, Lagos, has said the nation currently needs strategic policies and re-orientation.

This was even as the church revealed that it would host an upcoming economic summit aimed at helping Nigerians with the right knowledge and resources to navigate the emerging economic terrain in light of the current challenges.



Briefing the media in Lagos on yesterday, the Pastor in charge of the Lagos Province 20 of the RCCG, Mr. Tunde Netufo, said whilst every new administration has its own policy thrust, the country was yet to get it right with the challenges of re-orientation.



“Every government has its own policy thrust, this government is a transition from an APC led government to another but the truth of the matter is that the personality is different and do not forget that the will power of an individual is also different and so I think there will be much needed changes. We as a nation have a challenge and it is not with leadership but we are impatient.



“This is why we need strategic policies and re-orientation. Our youths needs to be assured that the government is committed towards providing able conducive business environment as well as tackling insecurity amongst others,” Netufo said.



He noted that the upcoming summit was geared towards helping and empowering entrepreneurs, businesses navigate the impact of high inflation, depreciating naira, high unemployment, underemployment and too much volatility in the system.

“This is the second edition of this economic summit and it is an annual interdenominational event and part of the Church’s Christian Social Responsibility initiatives to positively transform lives in its community.”



“The theme: “Invisible journey towards recovery,” is timely and apt. It promises to bring together accomplished individuals from critical sectors of the Nigerian economy who have been carefully selected to discuss the Nigerian economy’s outlook”, he said.



The Summit is scheduled to begin this Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Admiralty Road, Lekki, Lagos.

Bismarck Rewane, renowned Economist and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd, would be the keynote speaker.

The summit would provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs, professionals, farmers, and owners of medium and small businesses to network with industry leaders and exchange ideas to help them navigate the current and emerging economic landscape.



Other industry experts expected to speak at the summit included Dr. Ademola Odeyemi, CEO of Optimus Bank; Mr. Mezuo Nwuneli, Managing Partner of Sahel Capital, and Mr. Weyinmi Egbe, Channel Director, Africa for Oracle, who would discuss opportunities for business growth in the current financial and technology markets, as well as the Agriculture and Microbusiness sectors.



Mrs. Uwa Osa-Oboh, Head of Corporate Development at African Capital Alliance, and Mr Joe Mbulu, Executive Director of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, would moderate the Summit, which would be available for both physical and virtual attendees, allowing entrepreneurs, professionals, and small business owners to participate regardless of their location. Participants residents in Lagos are, however, strongly advised to attend physically so that they can take advantage of the networking opportunities.