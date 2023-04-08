In Praise of Shuaibu Audu

The history of Kogi State cannot be complete without the Prince of the Niger, Alhaji Prince Abubakar Audu. As the first and second civilian Governor of Kogi State, his remarkable achievements that gave birth to modern Kogi speak volumes. He was a loyal and dedicated party man who never jumped ship in all his political voyages.

His doggedness paid off in 2015 when he contested for the governorship seat and was coasting to victory when the cold hands of death struck. That unfortunate incident created a lacuna that led to constitutional crisis in Nigeria.

This man did so much for the party in the state that the time is ripe for a posthumous compensation by considering his worthy son, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, an accomplished investment banker of over 25 years standing, who has now been cleared to contest the governorship seat of our dear state. His character, charism a, commitment, courage and capacity have no equal.

As a member of the APC campaign council, he demonstrated unparalleled commitment in all ramifications to ensure the success of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our President–elect. Our people said “if a man gives you a cow, you will not hesitate to use the hide to make a seat for his child”. In the light of the above, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu should be supported to emerge the candidate of our party in the forthcoming governorship primaries. He is arguably the most sellable and acceptable candidate with the contacts and connections across the three senatorial districts of Kogi State.

· Comrade Idoko Daniel Ogacheko, Lokoja