Clubs Intensify Super-Six Push as NPFL Nearing Coastline

With five games to the end of the Abridged Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, clubs in both groups A and B are intensifying effort to qualify for the Super Six, of which the winner would be declared winner of the 2022/23 NPFL season.

A number of mouth-watering fixtures across 10 centres have been lined up for this weekend’s Match-day 13 fixtures, with Plateau United entertaining Enyimba of Aba at the New Jos Stadium, on Sunday, in a battle between two former champions as the most scintillating.

With three teams expected to qualify from the two groups for the Super Six playoffs, Plateau United and Enyimba are among the three teams fighting for the one slot remaining in Group A of the NPFL following Bendel Insurance and Akwa United’s lead in the group, with both having amassed 26 and 22 points respectively, while Plateau and Enyimba are third and fourth on the table with 18 points each.

Plateau United are still searching for their first win since resumption of the second stanza, after amassing a solitary point from their opening two games. Enyimba on the other hand, have four points from possible six.

Remo Stars, who before now occupy the third spot in the group have slipped to the fifth with 18 points after losing points and three goals to deduction by the Interim Management Committee, IMC, among other forms of sanctions imposed on them in the aftermath of the unruly behaviour of their fans during the halftime of their goalless home draw with Gombe United.

The match of Sunday, April 2 was concluded the next day after the Referee, Ndubuisi Ukah, was assaulted in the dressing room at halftime as a result of Remo Stars failure to provide adequate security for the match officials.

Remo Stars became the third football club to be sanctioned by the IMC in the on-going NPFL following the decision of the league body.

Earlier, the IMC had sent a clear message of a no-nonsense era to the football community following the sanction on Bayelsa United over assault of an Assistant Referee at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenegoa by ordering deduction of three points and three goals from Bayelsa United FC.

The same day, IMC ordered El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri to play their home matches behind closed doors for violent attack on Bendel Insurance of Benin on Match-day five of the season.

Meanwhile, seven-time champions, Enugu Rangers will welcome Sunshine Stars to their makeshift home ground- Awka City Stadium looking to end their barren run. Rangers lost one and drew one of their first two games and another defeat could cast doubt on the future of head coach, Abdu Makaiba.

Also, Akwa United head to Jos looking to pick their first win of the second stanza against Nasarawa United.

Bendel Insurance Football Club, the current leaders of Group A in the Nigeria Premier Football League, are gearing up to host Kwara Utd in their Week 13 fixture.

The game will take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, with gates open to football enthusiasts and Insurance FC supporters at 4:00 pm.

Having been unable to secure outright victories in their last three games, Bendel Insurance FC are determined to claim the maximum three points at stake.

They drew 1-1 with Enyimba International FC in the second round action, followed by another 1-1 draw against Akwa Utd in Benin, and a third 1-1 draw with Plateau Utd in Jos last weekend.

Bendel Insurance are the only team in the current season to remain undefeated, and a win against Kwara Utd would brighten their chances of finishing at the top of their group and competing for the 2023 title and continental tickets.

Other fixtures are Kwara United versus Bendel Insurance, El Kanemi Warriors versus Gombe United, Abia Warriors take Lobi Stars, while Bayelsa United welcome Wikki Tourists and Doma United versus Dakkada.