Mining: NHRC Wants Cases of Violence, Abuse against Women Reported

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Women in mining sector has been called upon to report case of abuse or violence against them to the appropriate commission.

The State Coordinator of National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Mr Biodun Adigun, represented by Public Affairs Officer of the Commission, Mr. Bayo Babalola who made the call at a programme for women in Mining, tagged: ‘Policy Dialogue’ held in Ado Ekiti on Thursday lamented inadequate sensitization of the rights of women in mining in the state so far.

The NHRC said this was in order for the women in mining to know their rights and be able to turn up and report any case of abuse to the appropriate commission.

The commission however lemented that, “there has not been any sufficient sensitization programme either by the state government or by non governmental agencies on the rights of women in mining sector for them to know their rights and in order to take appropriate steps whenever their right is been infringed upon”.

He disclosed that plans have been set in motion toward correcting all the imbalances by creating more awareness and reawakening the consciousness of the women in mining to their rights in case of any abuse or violence against them.

The Special Adviser to the Governor, Mr Biodun Oyeleye, explained that protecting women against violence in mining or women generally is a human rights issues, adding that when you look at it from the statistics, women are the poorest when it comes to the issue of economic emancipation.

“When you take care of women, you are not taking care of them alone, when you take care of them, they also take care of the children that is why it is important to protect the rights of women and that is when they can have the capacity emancipation.

“That is why, apart from human rights issues, it is important to take care of them and protect their rights. The fact that Ekiti is zero tolerance to violence against women, that is why there are various establishment and enactment of gender based laws and violence against women in the state that shows that Ekiti state is ready

“Ekiti State is doing much in this area of care and protection of women as well as women and child’s rights, that is why coming down here in Ekiti, it is just like preaching to the converted

“We have been able to bring in place laws, polices and programmes that shows Ekiti is ready and Ekiti is a destination where rights of women are protected. The last election has showed that Ekiti state has the highest female legislatures in Nigeria so we are doing everything possible in the state to protect the rights if women, not only in mining but generally because is an human rights issues ,” he added.

Also speaking, Deloraine Dennis, Programme Manager of WIMIN, noted that the event was to provide ways to ensure women in Ekiti State are not just protected, but also supported to thrive.

According to her, “Once women understand that they also have a right to work in a safe space and measures are put in place to protect them, they’ll be encouraged to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the economy,”

She explained that the essence of this policy dialogue was to gather around and discuss issues that has relegated women in mining to the background in the solid mineral sector, pointing out that this relegation has actually led to sexual gender based violence incidents in Nigeria.

The Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ekiti state Chapter, Mrs Oyinade Olatubosun promised FIDA’s legal representation to affected women and children in case of any abuse or violence against them.

Earlier, the President and Founder of Women in Mining Nigeria, Hon. Janet Adeyemi, who spoke on the need of the programme, said it is important to consistently engage stakeholders from cross-cutting sectors. “

