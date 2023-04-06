FG Receives Report of Presidential C’ttee on Review of Nigerian Missions Worldwide

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The presidential committee instituted to review the number and strategy of resourcing the country’s diplomatic missions worldwide has submitted its final report to the federal government.

Chairman of the Committee, Ambassador Martin Uhomoibhi, presented the report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, yesterday, in Abuja.

The committee was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on October, 25, 2022 with terms of reference to holistically address the multifaceted challenges confronting the country’s diplomatic missions around the world.

Mustapha, however, noted that the findings and recommendations of the committee would address some of the major challenges confronting the diplomatic missions around the world.

He assured that the report would be forwarded to President Buhari for his endorsement and subsequent implementation.

He also the administration would ensure that the content of the report was implemented in earnest as it would form part of the transition document that would be handed over to the next administration as part of the successes of the present administration.

The committee made 115 recommendations in the report and undertook the spot assessment visits to some selected 21 diplomatic missions across Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, Middle East and North America, including Canada.

While presenting the report, comprising the main report and a set of 14 annexures, Ambassador Uhomoibhi said it was a product of the committee’s consciousness of the elaborate programme of government to revitalize the country’s international representation.

He noted the final report was a product and aftermath of painstaking and intense plenary sessions and purposeful engagements with relevant stakeholders in the Nigerian foreign service space.

He, therefore, lauded Buhari for initiating a far-ranging overhaul of the Nigerian foreign service at this time, saying the implementation of the recommendations of the report, and ultimately the transformation of the foreign service would be his legacy and whatever positive developments that emerge from the exercise was the brainchild of a visionary leader.