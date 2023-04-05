Senate Unhappy over Delay in Burying Wayas, 14 Months After

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Senate, yesterday, expressed unhappiness at the continuous stay in mortuary, the remains of a former Senate President in the Second Republic, Joseph Wayas, 14 months after in a London Hospital.

Wayas died at a London Hospital on November 20th this year and his remains deposited at the morgue in the United Kingdom.

The Senate, through a motion moved by Senator Gershom Bassey (PDP Cross Rivers South), declared that the delay in the burial of the Wayas was embarrassing to the senate and the federal government.

The red chamber consequently called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency, evacuate the remains of the deceased from the London Hospital Mortuary for befitting burial in Nigeria, just as it also called for his immortalisation.

Bassey, in his lead debate on the motion, informed the Senate that the remains of Joseph Wayas has been in mortuary of a London Hospital since November 2021 after his death, suggesting that the Senate should urgently take over the burial plans of the deceased to save the country further embarrassment.

“It is very worrisome and embarrassing that 14 months after the death of the former Senate President, his remains still lie in the morgue in UK. The Senate needs to as a matter of urgency, intervene by taking over the burial plans of the deceased,” Bassey said.

Senators like Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North), Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC Niger North), Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central) and Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA Abia South), expressed sadness on the development and called on the Senate to laise with relevant authorities for way out.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the delay of Wayas’ burial was very embarrassing to the National Assembly and the federal government, adding: “This is not a good commentary on us as a country.

“Unfortunately, to stop this type of embarrassment, attempt made last year for presiding officers of the National Assembly be given medical supports for life by Nigeria was rejected by us during voting on constitution amendments. The embarrassment at hand with the Joseph Wayas remains, calls for reflection and I hope the 10th Assembly will do the needful.”