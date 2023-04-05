  • Wednesday, 5th April, 2023

FG Declares April 7, 10 Public Holidays for Easter

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has declared Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10 as public holidays for the 2023 Easter celebration.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belford.

Belgore, in the statement, said that the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

The minister urged Christians to emulate the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience which were attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on the earth.

He also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for an end to the security challenges in some parts of the country, adding that security was everybody’s business.

He also enjoined them to love their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity of spirit, with the well to do sharing their substance with the less privileged around them.

He urged Nigerians and foreigners resident in the country to display high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness by supporting the efforts of the security agencies.

This, the minister said, was with a view to ensure peace and security of lives and property of Nigerians.

Aregbesola said that the federal government was doing all that was necessary in ensuring a peaceful transition of government following the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.

“The nation is persistently on the path to greatness and I urge all Nigerians to positively deploy their creative energy to the full realisation of the coming prosperity, as there is surely light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The minister wished all Christians a most blissful celebration and all Nigerians a happy holiday.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.