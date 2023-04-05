Delta Communities Lament Gross Neglect by FG, NDDC, Oil Company

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The people of Tisun, Kolokolo, Eghoro, Usor, Saghara, Ureju, and Ugbo Tosan communities in Warri North Local Government Area (WNLGA) of Delta State have called on the federal government, the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), and other relevant agencies and prospecting oil producing companies in the area to, as a matter of urgency, address the needs of the communities and complete all abandoned projects.

Chairman, Tisun Management Council, WNLGA, stated in a statement issued in Benin City that their communities are yet to benefit from critical infrastructure development 23 years after the establishment of the NDDC.

Odeli said: “Of great worry to us are the very significant Koko-Ogheyi -Likki-Lagos Road yet to be constructed, the 6.0 kilometre Tisun-Kolokolo road and the dredging-canalisation of the surrounding water ways.”

He added: “The Abiugborodo-Eghoro Link Road, the bridge construction connecting Benin River all have been left unattended. The Ugborodo shore protection and land reclamation, the Orere shore protection and land reclamation are among other abandoned projects as well as the Ugborodo, Orere Deleghe in Warri South West local Government Area.

“These are all major oil and gas producing communities that are yet to be given attention by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration and by extension, the NDDC and other relevant interventions agencies.

According to him, it would not be out of place for one to say that the federal government and other relevant agencies have failed us because life has become very difficult as “our communities are the major oil and gas bearing communities which host several OML operations in the Niger Delta region.”