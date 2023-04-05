Cultists Kill Man in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A man, simply identified as Ajagbe, has been killed by suspected cultists in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The middle-aged man, said to be a staunch Islamic faithful, was attacked by his assailants in Atundaolu-Irona area of the city last Monday evening.

The man, addressed as Alfa by friends and other folks, was said to have been attacked while heading home passing through the area.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists shot at the man and when they realised the bullets were not having effect on him, they broke his skull with a big stone.

A source close in the area, who also knew the deceased, said he was known to be a gentleman who could not hurt a fly.

The source also claimed that a man popularly known as Obo, was also killed a day before the incident at the post office/old garage area of the town, suggesting that the killing might be a reprisal attack by the cult group.

The source said: “Alfa was returning home around 6:30 to 7 p.m. to break his fast when he was waylaid and attacked by the persons believed to be cultists in Atundaolu area, very close to a brothel in Irona street.

“He was a perfect gentle and easy going person who doesn’t foment trouble. Everyone was wondering why he was attacked.

“The man was buried this morning (Tuesday) but I couldn’t attend the burial because of the familiarity and his person to me.”

When contracted over the killings, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu Sunday, promised to get back to THISDAY on the matter.