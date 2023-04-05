  • Wednesday, 5th April, 2023

Court Temporarily Bars Abure, Three Others from LP’s Executive

Nigeria | 30 mins ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

Justice Hamza Muazu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday issued an order temporarily restraining Mr Julius Abure from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) pending the hearing of the substantive suit brought against him and three others.

Justice Muazu issued the interim order while delivering ruling in an exparte application brought by some aggrieved members of the LP including the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Abayomi Arabambi, challenging the continued stay in office of the defendants over allegations of corruption.

Besides Abure, the court also restrained the party’s National Secretary, National Organizing Secretary and National Treasurer from parading themselves as part of the party’s national executive.

The defendants are being accused of forgery, perjury, unlawful and fraudulent replacement of party’s candidates in the just concluded general election.

Meanwhile, the court while ordering the service of the order on the defendants fixed April 17 for hearing.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.