Court Temporarily Bars Abure, Three Others from LP’s Executive

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Hamza Muazu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday issued an order temporarily restraining Mr Julius Abure from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) pending the hearing of the substantive suit brought against him and three others.

Justice Muazu issued the interim order while delivering ruling in an exparte application brought by some aggrieved members of the LP including the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Abayomi Arabambi, challenging the continued stay in office of the defendants over allegations of corruption.

Besides Abure, the court also restrained the party’s National Secretary, National Organizing Secretary and National Treasurer from parading themselves as part of the party’s national executive.

The defendants are being accused of forgery, perjury, unlawful and fraudulent replacement of party’s candidates in the just concluded general election.

Meanwhile, the court while ordering the service of the order on the defendants fixed April 17 for hearing.

Details later…