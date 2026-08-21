ExxonMobil’s Ultra Deepwater Drillship Arrives Niger Delta as $1bn Usan Infill Project Begins

• Hope rises for additional 40,000bpd oil output in 18 months

Peter Uzoho





Nigerian affiliate of ExxonMobil, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Offshore East) Limited, operator of the Usan field located in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 138, has announced the arrival of Noble Gerry de Souza, an ultra-deepwater drillship, in Nigerian waters.

The development marks a major milestone in the execution of the Usan Infill Project, reinforcing the company’s commitment to investing in Nigeria’s deepwater energy sector.

In a statement issued yesterday, Esso said the arrival of the state-of-the-art ultra-deepwater drillship signalled the commencement of a drilling campaign designed to unlock additional value from the Usan Field.

As a short cycle investment, the company said the project was expected to deliver up to 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) of incremental oil production within 18 months, contributing quickly to Nigeria’s energy security and economic development.

The Usan Infill Project is supported by a cumulative $1 billion investment by OML 138 partners and underscores Esso’s confidence in Nigeria’s improving investment environment.

Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria, Jagir Baxi, stated, “The arrival of the Noble Gerry de Souza marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Usan Field and reflects our continued focus on delivering short cycle deepwater production growth through disciplined investment, in deploying technologies and through operational excellence.”

The company added that the advanced capabilities of the Noble Gerry de Souza will support the safe and efficient delivery of the drilling programme, helping maximise recovery from existing infrastructure while strengthening the long-term performance of the Usan asset.

The milestone, according to the statement, is the result of years of planning, collaboration, and dedication by multidisciplinary teams across Esso and partner organisations in Nigeria.

It maintained that their expertise and commitment had been instrumental in transitioning the project from concept to operational readiness.

As offshore activities commence, Esso said it remained focused on delivering the project safely and responsibly, in close partnership with government stakeholders, regulators, contractors, and coventurers.

“The arrival of the Noble Gerry de Souza represents the start of a new phase of investment, innovation, and growth for the Usan Field and further demonstrates Esso’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s energy future”, the company added.

The Usan Infill Project is designed to enhance production from the existing Usan Field through additional drilling and subsea development.