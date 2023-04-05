Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting, Inaugurates NCDIE 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Shortly before the commencement of the meeting holding at the Council Chambers, the president inaugurated the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NCDIE) aimed at promoting Nigeria’s digital economy and supporting entrepreneurs.

The Council, established based on the Nigeria Startup Act, 2022 (NSA, 2022), which was signed into law in December 2022 chaired by the president, has 13 other members, including the vice-president, Ministers of Finance, Budget, and National Planning; Industry, Trade and Investment; Communications and Digital Economy, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, among others.

The council will oversee the implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act, which aims to stimulate the growth of innovative startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

President Buhari, in his opening remarks, highlighted the importance of the NCDIE in driving economic growth and job creation and noted that the council will consolidate on the gains recorded in the sector under the present administration.

Details later…