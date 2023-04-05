10th Assembly: To Counter APC, Opposition Lawmakers Form Alliance

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives members-elect during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections on Tuesday night met ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

The meeting, which had lawmakers from the six minority political parties in attendance, is aimed at forming an alliance ahead of the inauguration of the 10th assembly.

A ranking lawmaker, Hon. Fred Agbedi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the meeting was held to enable the lawmakers-elect network, interact and familiarise before their inauguration.

Agbedi said that the minority caucuses have the highest number of elected lawmakers in the 10th assembly, giving them greater strength to deepen opposition politics and democracy.

Also, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, stated that the opposition lawmakers must work “very closely” to protect their interest.

Jibrin said: “We understand that for us to be able to push through our collective interest, for us to be able to protect our ideals as minority parties that fundamentally serve as a check to the ruling party, and to be able to contribute to nation building, we must come together.”

He hinted that the opposition lawmakers that “whoever calls them for a meeting and tells you anything — is not telling you the honest truth. If we do not put ourselves together, we will not be able to marshal through our interests”.

On her part, Hon. Beni Lar, another ranking member, said the minority caucuses can achieve a “common goal” if they are united.

“All of us put together are now the majority and a greater majority. This is something that many parliaments around the world seek to achieve but cannot achieve. I believe that with our numbers, strength and with our doggedness, we can achieve our common goal and purpose,” she said.

However, the meeting subsequently moved into a private session after remarks by the representatives of some parties.