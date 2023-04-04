SirVik Drops New Single ‘Vibes’

The Nigerian artist Victor Ohwo, better known as Sirvik, returns to the music scene with a brand new single, Vibes. The song serves as a prelude to his upcoming EP titled “Me Alone”, and marks his first official release in some time.

“Vibes” is a melodious track that explores the intricacies of toxic relationships, urging listeners to seek peace in similar situations.

According to Sirvik, the song was inspired by a true story from a close friend, and also reflects his personal experiences with love and relationships.

“I just want to share with the audience good music,” Sirvik explains. “This year, I’m back and I’m preparing for my EP.”

The forthcoming EP is set to be released in May and will feature a collection of songs that showcase Sirvik’s musical prowess and growth.

With his unique blend of Afro-pop and R&B, Sirvik aims to take over the African and global music scene with his music.