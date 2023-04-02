  • Sunday, 2nd April, 2023

Buhari Celebrates Anthony Joshua’s Defeat of Jermaine Franklin 

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin, commending the triumph of the gifted pugilist over a formidable opponent.

Extolling the mentality of Joshua, who did not allow personal setbacks and obstacles to dent his resilient spirit, the president, in a release issued Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said the former three-time world heavyweight champion has demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare do win.

President Buhari lauded Joshua for his courage and discipline, on and off the ring, and prayed that this success will be a stepping stone to one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.

The president believed that the accomplishments of Joshua on the world stage will continue to inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women, not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks.

He wished Joshua a bright future and fulfilling career.

