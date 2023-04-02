  • Monday, 3rd April, 2023

10th National Assembly: Kwara Lawmaker, Olawuyi, Joins Speaker Race

Juliet Akoje in Abuja. 

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State, Hon. Abdulraheem Olawuyi (APC-Kwara) has joined the Speaker race for the 10th National Assembly.

Olawuyi who is the chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, in a statement which was signed by him and made available to journalists on Saturday stated that his official declaration for the seat is slated for April 4, in Abuja.

He added that he had consulted widely on his intention to contest the position and expressed delight at the feedback.

Olawuyi, a ranking member in the House of Representatives said he believed he possessed the needed experience to make the office of the speaker better if elected by his colleagues.

“Other lawmakers, serving and newly elected members of the House of Representatives would be in attendance at the official declaration in Abuja.

“I assure you that if elected, I will strive to promote policies that will benefit all Nigerians from various backgrounds and will work with all parties to unite the country”

“I am genuinely looking forward to meet fellow lawmakers, share my vision with them, and listen to their ideas how to improve the lots of the people if elected as the speaker.”

