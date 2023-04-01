Ugochinyere Urges DSS to Arrest Promoters of Lagos Election Violence, Release Igbo Leader 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives member elect for Ideato North, South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere has called on the

Department of State Services (DSS), to immediately release the Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Fredrick Nwajagu, who was arrested in a midnight raid by the agency and the Nigeria Police over his comment of inviting IPOB to Lagos to protect the Igbos.

The Eze had allegedly on Friday vowed to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people in the state.

Ugochinyere in a statement calling for his release, also called for arrest of Lagos election violence promoters.

The reps elect wondered where were the security agencies when some notable All Progressives Congress spokesmen made inciting comments against the Igbos.

He recalled the intimidation and nefarious acts unleashed on Igbo people residing in Lagos state before and during elections.

“Are the security agencies now engaging in preferential treatments? Are the DSS and Police agencies for the protection of lives and properties of the people of Nigeria or are they only serving the interest of the ruling government. APC spokesman Bayo Onanuga, after the emergence of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the Lagos gubernatorial poll, threatened that Igbo should never interfere in Lagos politics. He later described Igbos as threat to the Yorubas, yet he hasn’t been arrested.

“Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya, threatened that “Igbos who will not vote for the APC in the governorship election to stay at home. Consequently, in the aftermath of the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, Ndigbo in Lagos have had their shops vandalized and burnt down with the authorities in Lagos looking the other way. But same authorities are quick to arrest Fredrick Nwajagu. I call on the DSS to release the Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Fredrick Nwajagu and arrest Lagos election violence promoters.”

In a related development, Ugochinyere petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba over arrest of Eze Ekene Obinali, the traditional ruler of Umucheke in Umuobom, Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

The monarch was arrested on Wednesday by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command for allegedly sharing on a WhatsApp platform a write-up that was said to be very critical of the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Ugochinyere in a statement while calling for the traditional ruler’s immediate release described the arrest by the state governor, Hope Uzodimma as a show of hatred for Ideato people.

He urged the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba to direct the state controlled police to immediately release the traditional ruler from illegal detention.