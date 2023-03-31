MTN Officials Visit Abia Governor-elect, Otti, Plan Investments in State

A team of senior management staff of telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria has visited the Abia State Governor-Elect, Dr. Alex Otti, to discuss investment opportunities and areas of cooperation.



The company’s Chief Enterprise e-Business Officer, Lynda Saint Nwafor, who led the team said MTN would be looking at collaborating with the incoming Abia State government in different sectors, including empowering the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), education, security, e-Governance, among others.



According to a statement from Otti’s media aide, Kazie Uko, the four-member team which had the Chief Corporate Services Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo; Nsikak Maples and Omowunmi Olatunbosun, senior managers, respectively, congratulated Otti on his victory at the polls, stating that Abia is in for a new deal with a leader of his capacity and character at the helms.



Welcoming the team at his country home in Umuehim, Nvosi, Isialangwa South, Otti expressed gratitude at the visit and told his guests that Abia would be willing to partner with the telecoms giant.



Particularly of interest to the governor-elect was the empowerment of SMEs, where the renowned economist and top banker had already set up cooperatives across the 17 local government areas of the state.



The incoming Abia State governor had during the campaigns promised to empower small businesses through the granting of interest-free loans to Abians engaged in various trades and agriculture as part of his plans to create wealth in the state.