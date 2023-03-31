Mr Eazi’s Latin Grammy Sweep Sets Nigerian Music Milestone

By Vanessa Obioha

Acclaimed Nigerian singer and songwriter, Mr Eazi, has set a new milestone in the music industry with his latest Latin Grammy feat. The singer made history by becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win a Latin Grammy and receive nominations in four categories at the 21st edition of the annual Latin Grammy Awards. The nominations and win were for his contribution to albums of J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Eazi was featured on J Balvin’s ‘Arcoíris’ off his 2020 album ‘Colores’. The album won the Best Urban Album category. Eazi also contributed to ‘Oasis’ – J Balvin x Bad Bunny album which also won in the same category. Mr Eazi’s contributions on both ‘Oasis’ and ‘Colores’ were widely acclaimed for its genre-bending sound and innovative approach to Latin music. The featured tracks ‘Como Un Bebé’ and ‘Arcoiris’ have garnered over 198 Million streams and 54 Million streams respectively on Spotify alone and helped to bring a fresh perspective to the projects. The artiste is expected to release a body of work later this year.

The Latin Recording Academy awarded Eazi four certificates for his musical contribution to the albums. They are Featured Artiste on Oasis by JBalvin/ Bad Bunny for Album of the year 2020; Featured Artiste on Oasis by JBalvin/ Bad Bunny for Best Urban Album 2020; Composer on Colores Album of the year 2020; Featured Artiste on Colores by J Balvin for Best Urban Album (Winner) 2020.