Police: Alkali Goofed over Position on Handling of Doguwa’s Case

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Police authority in Kano, yesterday, dismissed accusation of inaction by the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Rufai Alkali, in handling the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa’s alleged culpable homicide.

Spokesman for the police in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, explained that, “The state counsel has taken over the prosecution from the Police. After legal advice, the case has already been charged to court, and the case file was also handed over to them.

“Those of you in Kano are very aware of the case and the happenings in the court. The case is no longer with the Police. The state counsel has taken over the prosecution from the Police.”

Kiyawa, who appeared baffled by Alkali’s outburst admonished the professor on the “need to know the situation of the case before commenting,” saying, “I think the Police are supposed to be commended for their proactiveness in handling the case. The arraignment is by the State Counsel and not by the Police. Be guided, please.”

Alkali, had yesterday flayed the Police for not doing enough to bring to Justice, Doguwa, following his alleged role in the attack on NNPP supporters in Kano State.

He regretted that the lawmaker, who was allegedly seen on a viral video with a shotgun, shooting at an NNPP supporters, and instigating attacks on the party’s facility in the state, “is still walking the street as a free man”.