Defence Minister, Irabor Mourn Diya

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Magashi, (rtd) yesterday described the death of the former Chief of General Staff, Lt Gen Oladipo Diya (rtd) as a monumental loss to the military constituency and the nation at large.

In the same breath, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor expressed sadness over the sudden death of the former second- in-command to late military Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha.

Gen Diya, who was also the fifth chief of defence staff died on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The minister mourned  Diya, who died at the age of 79.

He condoled with  President Muhammadu Buhari, the people of Ogun State, late Diya’s family, friends and associates in Nigeria and the diaspora.

“The military constituency has lost one of its finest and best retired senior officers at a time when his wisdom and wealth of experience  are much needed most”, he said.

The defence minister, who served as member of the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC), where Diya was second-in-command to General Sani Abacha, described his contributions to national development as indelible.

While recalling that his path crossed with the late Diya  in several ways while in the military  said they were both alumnus of the faculty of Law Ahmadu Bello University  Zaria  where they bagged LLB.

The minister prayed to God for the repose of the soul of the deceased whom he said will be missed greatly as a great nationalist, who dedicated his life to serving the nation.

He also prayed God to grant his family and the entire nation the fortitude to bear the irreparable and irreplaceable loss.

Meanwhile, in his condolence message, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, expressed sadness over the sudden death of the former second- in-command to late military Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha.

“General Irabor, on behalf of himself and members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria join millions of Nigerians and other well-wishers to mourn the former Chief General Staff.

“The CDS extends his deepest condolences to the family of the late General Diya and the good people of Ogun State”, he said.

Gen Irabor described Late Gen Diya as a complete gentleman and a thoroughbred general and elder statesman, who made positive impact  on the Armed Forces of Nigeria he served meritoriously for 33 years and the nation in general. He prayed to Almighty God to grant him eternal rest in His bosom.

Meanwhile, a condolence register was opened at Defence Headquarters for the general public to register their condolence over the sad exit of the Late general.

