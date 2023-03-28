Alleged N1.4bn Fraud: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of Properties, $50,000 Linked to Maize Growers’ President, Edwin

Wale Igbintade



Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos yesterday granted an order of interim forfeiture of seven properties, three vehicles and $50,000 cash belonging to the National President of the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) Prof. Uche Chigozie Edwin

Justice Ringim made the order sequel to an application filed and argued by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chineyenwa Okezie, who informed the court that the EFCC traced the properties to Edwin and that it reasonably suspected that the defendant acquired them with the proceeds of an unlawful activity.

The EFCC prosecutor prayed the court for an order, “directing the publication in any widely circulated national newspaper to enable any interested party appear before the court to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture of the properties should not be made in favour of the federal government of Nigeria.”

The properties are a four-bedroom detached duplex at House 13, Road 2, Setraco at Gwarinpa II Estate, Abuja, purchased at the sum of N120 million, all the property situated at plot 284a, road 7, No.11 Okeikpe Street, Aladinma Housing Estate, Owerri, Imo State; a plot of land situated at Mkporo Isiojabi, at Umuofor Eziobo, Eziokele Autonomous Community, Owerri West, Imo State; a plot of land known as Okwu-odajuruba (Njikatu) at Umunbiakwa, Umudukwo, Umuagwo in Ohaji/Egbema LGA Of Imo State

Others included a plot of land known as Ishiawom Farmland at Umunebo Obokwu Obinze, Owerri West LGA in Imo State; three Toyota Hilux worth N34, 010, 500 and cash sum of $50,000.

Justice Ringim also ordered interim forfeiture of N1,473,367,046.04 kept in different bank accounts belonging to different firms.

The EFCC prosecutor argued that the court had the statutory powers under the provisions of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006 to grant the reliefs.

Granting the prayers, Justice Ringim held: “I have perused the motion and affidavit with the written address just adopted by learned Silk for the Applicant.

“I’m satisfied with all the averment in the affidavit. Consequently, prayers one and two are hereby granted.”

On March 16, the anti-graft agency had arraigned Edwin and three of his firms – Visionary Integrated Consulting Limited, NEMAD Associates Limited and Revamp Global Enterprise – before Justice Nicholas Oweibo on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, retention and conversion of funds to the tune of N1, 473,367,046.04.

The EFCC alleged that the money belonged to maize growers and marketers, adding that the defendants committed the offences “sometime in 2021 in Lagos.”

One of the counts on the charge claimed they, “conspired to use the sum of N1, 473,367,046.04 property of the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: fraud; and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”

He added that Central Bank of Nigeria disbursed through Ecobank Plc a facility in the sum of N10, 005, 614, 954.74 billion, on behalf of 54, 837 farmers in 36 states in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory, code named ‘MAGPMAN FARMERS’,

He averred that Ecobank Limited has so far disbursed a total sum of N8, 557, 606, 253.13 to the input suppliers/service providers in tranches under instructions of MAGPAMAN, adding that the respondent was one of the directors of Visionary Integrated Consulting Limited, a company to which he awarded contracts to without following the modalities for the selection of their vendors, and also used to launder funds gotten illegally.

Justice Ringim adjourned the matter till June 27, for commencement of trial.