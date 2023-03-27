Women Football Will Drive Equity, Inclusivity Worldwide, Says VISA

FIFA’s Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour

*NFF assures Nigerians on Falcons readiness for Women’s World Cup

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

VISA, which is one of the FIFA partner of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, has said that the forthcoming tournament scheduled for Australia and New Zealand is an opportunity to promote equity, inclusivity as well as drive women agenda across the world.

The Country Manager, Visa Nigeria Andrew Uaboi echoed this yesterday at the Nigeria leg of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja yesterday where Visa cardholders and football enthusiasts were given exclusive viewing experience of the trophy.

Uaboi, who is also the Cluster Country Manager for Visa West Africa, noted that women football is practically growing as an activity across the world as well as opportunity for young women to exit poverty and make a name for themselves.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup is growing in acceptance around the world and for us, it goes beyond just the football itself. Football is a sport that elicits a lot of passion, a lot of positive influence on people. So for us, it is an opportunity for us to use the power of football to tell the woman the story of a woman by showcasing the ability to bring equity, inclusion and also give women an opportunity to have young women particularly an opportunity for something to grow and their goals and ambitions,” Uaboi said.

He said VISA is involved in sponsorship of football because the sport showcases the need for it to be able to drive the story of gender inclusion, gender equity and opportunity to aspire towards success.

Also the Marketing Director, VISA, Mrs Seun Adaramola, expressed optimism that the forthcoming FIFA Women’s Cup will stimulate interest in football as well as inspire a whole generation of females to develop interest in football.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has assured Nigerians that the Super Falcons will be well prepared for the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals which begin in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

He gave the assurance yesterday at the Nigeria leg of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour in Abuja that was attended by the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Leann Johnston, as well members of NFF Executive Committee; Aisha Falode and Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen, the five-member FIFA team of Giulia Türkyilmaz, Alexa Sunderland, Felipe Chevita, Jot Jakher and Aurelien Fougere and Super Falcons’ captain Onome Ebi.

“Nigeria is very excited to be amongst the 32 finalist countries for the FIFA Women’s World Cup; the first to be co-hosted and the first ever for 32 teams. It is indeed a historic moment for us at the NFF and the Super Falcons and indeed for all the other teams that qualified.