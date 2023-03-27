  • Monday, 27th March, 2023

Temperature to Rise above 40 Degree in Next 48 Hours, Says NiMet

Nigeria | 13 seconds ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of possible rise in temperature across some cities in Nigeria which may lead to thermal discomfort.

In a statement issued yesterday, the agency said observations from the source region indicate that temperature is expected to rise above 40 degrees in the next 48 hours.

According to the statement in Abuja, which was signed by the General Manager, Public Relations of the agency, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, “parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Adamawa States are expected to record temperatures higher than 40°C.

“While most parts of the northern cities are expected to record temperatures between 35°C to 40°C, this includes parts of Oyo, Kwara, FCT, Nasarawa, and Benue States.”

The statement further warned that cities like Bauchi, Gombe, Maiduguri, and Yola are at risk of experiencing high thermal discomfort, while the following days, parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Adamawa State are expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C.

The agency, therefore, advised the people in these locations to drink a lot of fluid through this period.

NiMet assured the people of continuous monitoring of the weather and update Nigerians accordingly.

