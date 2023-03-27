Osinbajo Mourns Diya, Says He Was A Deeply Committed Nigerian Patriot 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has mourned former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Diya (rtd) describing him as a patriot who showed deep love and commitment to Nigeria during and after his service to the military and the nation.

Osinbajo, who is away officially to London, the United Kingdom, in a statement personally signed by him on Monday said “I received with sadness, the news of the passing of (rtd) Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, the former Chief of General Staff and number two official in the administration of the Federal Military Government of the late General Sani Abacha.

“General Diya was not only a distinguished Nigerian patriot, and an illustrious son of Odogbolu in Ogun State, he was also a statesman who showed deep love and commitment to our country even after his illustrious service to the nation.

“General Diya was a forthright, brilliant officer and a devoted family man,” he added.

“His passing is a loss to the people of Ogun State and Nigeria. Our prayer is that God comforts the family, friends , associates and the people of Ogun State. May his memory always be blessed”, the Vice President further said.