Nigeria Women’s Cricket Coach Confident of Good Outing

Nigeria’s National Female Cricket Team Coach, Leke Oyede, has assured stakeholders that the team is filled with confidence going into their first match at the 3rd NCF Women’s T20i Invitational Tournament starting today in Lagos.

“Our team is highly motivated and I am confident in the talent of the entire team. I also believe the past events offered us some lessons that we have adopted in our preparation for this edition,” he noted.

The opening match pitches Nigeria against West African rival, Sierra Leone in a game that will flag off the ten-day cricket fiesta at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos.

The event is supported by Access Bank, Lagos State Government, Alaro City, EKO Electricity Distribution Company, Lagos Intercontinental Hotel Pets Foundation, Aries Suites, Pillar Oil, and Geregu Energy.

Later in the afternoon today, defending champions, Rwanda and the highest-ranked team in the tournament Ghana will play to round up activities for the opening day.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Barrister Chuma Anosike said the event has become one of Nigeria’s biggest anchors for cricket development by the Federation.

“The NCF Women’s T20i Invitational Tournament allows us to showcase some of the work that is being done in different regions of the country to develop the game. Today, despite not being popular as a cricket nation, a section of the 2.5 billion cricket audience is hooked on Nigeria to watch this very event,” he hinted.

Anosike added that effort has been put in place to be sure that the live streaming of the event is stepped up to meet the standard required for the global cricket audience as well.

Nigeria will face Cameroon, the tournament’s debutant on Tuesday before the promising afternoon thriller between Sierra Leone and Ghana.

President of Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi AKpata, said, “Cricket has become another platform for expression by Nigerian women and we must commend these young women who have chosen to fight for the honour of Nigeria in such a time like this when patriotism is wanting. That is the power of sport, and we are very grateful to all supporting us to galvanise the country.”

The NCF Women’s T20i Invitational tournament will run from Monday, March 27th to April 2nd, 2023 at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos.