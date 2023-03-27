NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine, Meth Going to Vietnam, Brazil, Italy

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a businessman, Molokwu Nwachukwu at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for concealing 36 parcels of cocaine in different parts of his check-in bags, hand luggage and two pairs of slippers, while heading to Southeast Asia.



Molokwu, who is a frequent traveler to China, Dubai, Pakistan, and Vietnam, was arrested at the screening point of the MMIA Terminal 2 while attempting to board a flight to Vietnam last Wednesday.



Babafemi said a total of 36 parcels of whitish powdery substance that tested positive to cocaine with a gross weight of a kilogramme were recovered from the handles of his bags and soles of two pairs of slippers in his luggage.



The suspect claims he travels frequently to China, Dubai, Pakistan and Vietnam, from where he imports baby wears he distributes from his Onitsha, Anambra state base.



NDLEA operatives, also at the Lagos airport have thwarted attempt by a suspect, Chimezie Nwafor to export 2.1 kilogrammes of methamphetamine to Brazil.

According to the NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, a follow up operations led to the arrest of three more suspects linked to the consignment at Oyingbo market, Yaba, Lagos.



They included Ifeanyi Onu; Simon Nwuzor and Omini Peter, noting that the meth consignment was molded into 25 bars of local black soap called Dudu Osun and packaged in a carton for export to Brazil.



“A similar attempt to export a cocaine consignment consisting of 300 grammes of raw cocaine and 200 grammes of phenacetin, a chemical agent used to adulterate and increase the volume of cocaine, concealed in packs of air freshener, going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, was also foiled by NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO export shed at the Lagos airport on last Monday. A suspect, Onyeze Obiora has already been arrested in connection with the seizure.



“Another bid by an intending passenger to Reggio, Italy, Osasere MacDonald, to export 500grams of tramadol 225mg concealed inside a carton of indomie noodles last Tuesday was equally frustrated by vigilant officers who seized the drugs and arrested him,” Babafemi explained in a statement.



He said on same day, operatives of the Tincan Port command of the agency also intercepted 107 kilogrammes of cannabis Indica popularly known as Colorado hidden in a container bearing four used vehicles imported from Toronto, Canada, adding that few days later, the Apapa Command of Customs Service was able to apprehend and hand over to NDLEA two suspects: Ademola Adekunle and Dayo Olatunji linked to the consignment.



“In Edo, operatives last Friday intercepted in Auchi, Etsako West local government area, a DAF trailer marked ZUR 378 XJ (Kebbi) with 69 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 700 kilogrammes concealed under bags of fertiliser.



“While the bags of fertiliser were to be delivered in Funtua, Katsina state, the cannabis consignment was to be dropped in Kaduna,” according to the spokesman who said both the driver of the truck, Babangida Mande and his assistant Mandir Abdullahi were already in custody.



“Another suspect, Ijarekhai Ogbewee was arrested last Thursday at Ishokha Quarters, Otuo, Owan East local government area, with 32 kilogrammes of the same substance.



“A female drug dealer, Mrs. Kudirat Bello was nabbed in Igbesa area of Ogun state last Monday, with different quantities of methamphetamine, cannabis and rophynol along with N119,600 monetary exhibit.



“In Delta, 96 compressed blocks of cannabis weighing 82 kilogrammes concealed inside jumbo bags of cassava flour were recovered at Basket Market, Asaba, while a total of 164,750 pills of opioids mainly tramadol were seized from two suspects: Henry Abuchi and Daniel Ugwoke, in parts of Taraba state. No fewer than 45 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 23 kilogrammes were recovered along Okene – Abuja highway from Abubakar Muhammad, in a Toyota Hiace bus coming from Lagos and going to Maiduguri last Tuesday in Kogi state.



“In Lagos, a total of 1,030.6 kilogrammes of cannabis were recovered from at least three suspects: Bolaji Adesina; Femi Ojo and Jamiu Useni during raid operations in Mushin area of the state,” the statement added.



The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) while commending the officers and men of MMIA, Tincan, Edo, Ogun, Delta, Taraba, Kogi, and Lagos Commands of the Agency for their vigilance and excellent working relationship with other security agencies in their areas of responsibility, however charged them and their colleagues across the country not to rest on their oars.