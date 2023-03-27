INEC: Governorship, Legislative Supplementary Elections Hold April 15

Adedayo Akinwale

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections would take place on Saturday 15th, April 2023.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi made this known in a statement issued on Monday.

“Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023,” the commission said.

Details later…