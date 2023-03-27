  • Monday, 27th March, 2023

G’Bissau Optimistic of Another Victory against Nigeria Live on StarTimes

AFCON 2023

After a surprise victory against the Super Eagles on Friday, Guinea-Bissau are confident of another shocker in the second-leg encounter on Monday night.

Despite Nigeria’s efforts to level the scores, Guinea-Bissau held on for a famous victory, setting the stage for a highly anticipated second-leg clash today in Bissau.

The match will air on StarTimes World Football channel at 5pm.

Nigeria will be looking to bounce back from their defeat in the first leg and secure their place in the AFCON tournament. Guinea-Bissau hope to build on their impressive performance and qualify for the tournament.

The return match between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria promises to be thrilling as the Super Eagles of Nigeria seek to redeem their image.

Nigeria, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winners, have now lost each of their last four matches across all competitions, suffering defeats against Algeria, Costa Rica, Portugal and most-recently Guinea-Bissau.

All the AFCON Qualifiers matches are airing on StarTimes sports channels and StarTimes-ON mobile app.

