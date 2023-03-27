DSS Intercepts Criminal Gangs, Recover AK-47 Riffles, Other Weapons





The Department of State Services (DSS) said it intercepted criminal gangs in various parts of the country and recovered different kinds of weapons from them.

According to a statement by the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, yesterday, the secret police carried out a joint operation with sister security agencies in Kogi State on 26th March 2023.

He said the security team intercepted a six-man criminal gang at Gegu Beki, along the Lokoja-Abuja Road during the operation.

While the gang included: Col. AU Suleiman (rtd), Barr. MK Aminu, Kabir Abdullahi, Isah Umar, Kadir Echi, and Adama Abdulkarim, items recovered from the members are: One (1) Pump action rifle; Four (4) cartridges; One (1) AK47 empty shell and the sum of N11,030.

Afunanya said the Service operatives apprehended a 20-year-old suspected notorious kidnapper, Haruna Adamu at Fotta village in Gombi LGA, Adamawa State on Saturday, 25th March 2023.

“At the point of arrest, one (1) AK-47 rifle, one (1) magazine, and four (4) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspect,” he said.

Also on 23rd March 2023, the Service said one Aminu Ibrahim, a suspected gunrunner, was arrested along Kubwa Expressway by its operatives while on his way from Nasarawa State to deliver four hundred and thirty-two (432) rounds of 7.62 x39mm caliber ammunition concealed in a four (4) litre gallon of palm oil to a bandit in Niger State.

The Service said the sum of twenty-one thousand, four hundred Naira (N21,400) was also recovered from the suspect.

Similarly, the Service said Babangida Ibrahim, an arms courier to bandits in Zamfara State was apprehended along Bukuru in Jos South LGA, Plateau State.

It added that four hundred and sixty-eight (468) rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition and the sum of twenty-one thousand, ninety naira (21, 090) were recovered from the suspect.

The DSS said all the suspects have been taken into custody and will be prosecuted accordingly.

According to him, the Service and relevant security agencies are carrying out further investigations into related matters in parts of the country.

The Service assured Nigerians that it would continue to collaborate with appropriate stakeholders to curb crime in the country.

It also enjoined the public to avail the agencies of relevant information for counteractions against criminal and subversive elements.