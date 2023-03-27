Adeleke Creates Support Desk for Osun Tech Innovators, Entrepreneurs to Access $618m AfDB Fund

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has directed the immediate establishment of a support desk for Osun tech innovators and entrepreneurs to access the recently launched $618 million tech fund by the African Development Bank (AfDB).



In response to the tech fund which was a collaboration between the AfDB and the Federal Government of Nigeria, Adeleke expressed readiness of his government to tap into the opportunities in furtherance of the digital economy agenda of his administration.



Adeleke who was full of praises for the AfDB president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said his administration has created enabling environment for Osun tech ecosystem, citing the recently unfolded state ICT Policy, State Tech Innovation Policy, domestication of Nigeria’s Startup Act, the flag off of the state’s broadband fiber optic project and the establishment of a Digital Advisory Board, adding ” My state is in a hurry to be a tech hub for South West.



“I am delighted to appreciate the AfDB which has set up a $618 million fund to support the technology and creative sector in Nigeria.



“This is a great initiative spearheaded by Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, the Nigerian President of the African Development Bank in partnership with our federal government and I would like to commend him for his visionary leadership and dedication to the development of our country.



“Dr. Adesina has consistently demonstrated his commitment to supporting the growth and development of African economies, and his efforts towards the development of the technology and creative sector in Nigeria are commendable.



“I am confident that this fund will go a long way in supporting innovation, job creation, and economic growth in our country.



“As the Governor of Osun State, I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology has been instructed to set up a desk to assist all technology and creative sector entrepreneurs in Osun State to apply and access this fund. The desk will provide comprehensive guidance and support to all interested applicants, ensuring that the application process is seamless and efficient.



“We are also exploring partnerships with the African Development Bank to support programs in the technology and creative sector in our state. We will be reaching out to the bank soon to discuss how we can collaborate and leverage this fund and other opportunities to create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in Osun State.”