Osun PDP Asks Oyetola, APC to Accept Defeat, Congratulate Adeleke 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State, yesterday urged All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the 2022 governorship election, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to accept the decision of the Court of Appeal that nullified the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Rather than considering another appeal, PDP challenged Osun APC and Oyetola to bury their hatchet, congratulate Adeleke and join hands with his government in the state to move Osun forward.

The Chairman of Osun PDP, Adekunle Akindele in a statement he released yesterday in reaction to Oyetola’s resolve to challenge the unanimous verdict that threw away the decision of the January 27, 2023 Osun State Election Petition Tribunal.

In his statement, Akindele said if Oyetola and his followers rejected by the people go to ECOWAS Court or the International Criminal Court, (ICC) beyond going to the Supreme Court, Adeleke and Osun PDP would still remain victorious.

He said noted that God had defeated the desperate mandate usurpers over Osun gubernatorial election, saying the unanimous decision “has clearly validated people’s will in Osun

He urged Osun APC and Oyetola to bury their hatchet; congratulate Adeleke and join hands with PDP Government to move Osun forward instead of embarking on another futile mission to the Supreme Court.

He said: “If truly Oyetola loves Osun State, he should by now have understood the people have chosen who they want to govern them. It is only vindictive elements that will find it difficult to congratulate an eventual victor in an elective position since 2022.

“If his fellow APC candidate in Oyo State can call his counterpart within 24 hours that INEC declared the PDP governor victorious, what stops Oyetola from doing same if truly he has a sincere heart to serve the people of the state?”

He said he was waiting to see whom APC would blame for their self-inflicted problems after the Appeal Court verdict.

He said: “When APC lost in the gubernatorial election, they blame over-voting for their defeat. At another emphatic victory of PDP during the 2023 National Assembly election, they opined it was due to intimidation and at the last state assembly election which PDP had an overwhelming majority, they engaged in their usual blame gaming tactics again.

“The question is, when will Osun APC stop shifting blame for their self-inflicted problems? Can’t they do a self-appraisal and realise Osun people have totally rejected them?”

He commended the appellate court for restoring the confidence of the people in the judiciary and upholding the tenet of justice and fairness in the Osun gubernatorial case

He explained that the unanimous decision by the three judges “has shown what we had at the Tribunal before was utterly a miscarriage of justice. However by this judgment, people’s confidence in the Judiciary has been restored and reinforced as the last hope of the common man.

“For deep political thinkers, they understood the previous tribunal judgment was to evoke a political end. However, Adeleke had shown he’s fully in charge of the state and that PDP is firmly rooted in Osun State.

“We hope the coup plotters will by now have understood the reality in Osun State instead of going through the backdoor for someone that cannot deliver for them when they need him most for their own political battles or political survival.

“With this judgment, we wish to tell Osun APC and their sponsors to quit unnecessary grandstanding. No matter the legal hurdles they create as an obstacle towards the mandate of Governor Ademola Adeleke, he will continue to remain victorious.”