Osinbajo Leaves for UK, To Deliver King’s College London Public Lecture Monday 

*Due back in Abuja later this week

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Sunday depart Abuja for an official visit to London, the United Kingdom.

Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, in a release, stated that the Vice President was in due to leave Abuja for London on Sunday afternoon.

According to the itinerary, the Vice President will be speaking on Monday at the King’s College, London where he has been invited to deliver a public lecture following the school’s annual Africa Week 2023 events.

As a political and thought leader from Africa, Osinbajo’s lecture will focus on the question of how Africa can prosper in an increasingly complex world.

The Vice President would be hosted as a Special Guest by the King’s College Africa Leadership Centre (ALC) and will confer with top officials of the prestigious institution ahead of his lecture which is expected to follow the theme of King’s College Africa Week 2023 namely “Changing Africa in a Shifting Global Landscape.”

Africa Week is an annual celebration of research, education and outreach activities on Africa. It brings together academics, researchers and students offering an opportunity to hear from African scholars, leaders and thinkers.

The King’s College, London which was founded by King George IV and the Duke of Wellington in 1829, became one of the two founding colleges of the University of London when the university was established later in 1836.

The Vice President is expected back in Abuja later in the week.