Matawalle as Victim of His Own Curse

Zamfara State Governor, Mr. Bello Matawalle, actually lost the 2019 election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) but came to power by virtue of the Supreme Court judgment which nullified the Zamfara APC governorship primaries a week to the May 29, 2019 inauguration of a new government.

Basking in the euphoria of his victory, which was divine, the governor vowed not to leave the PDP, calling on God to punish him if he decided to leave the party.

In a video that had gone viral, Matawalle was heard saying in Hausa, “If I ever betray PDP, may I not live in peace for the rest of my life, I swear by Allah. If I can leave PDP or cheat any of our members, may Allah punish me.”

However, in June 2021, foolowing pressures from APC governors, Matawalle forgot the oath and officially defected from the PDP to the APC.

He announced his defection to the APC in Gusau at a special grand rally to receive him to the party, which was organised by the then National Caretaker Committee of the APC led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

“As from today, I, Bello Matawalle Maradun, governor of Zamfara, am happy to announce my defection from the PDP to the APC. As from today, I am a full APC member and leader of APC in Zamfara,” he said.

Unfortunately, Matawalle lost his reelection bid on the platform of the APC in the March 18 governorship election.

With a total of 377,726 votes, Dauda Lawal Dare of the PDP defeated incumbent Governor Matawalle, who polled 311,976 votes.

Of the 11 governors who sought to be reelected, Matawalle is the only one who did not scale through.

The other person whose fate is yet to be sealed is Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa whose election did not end on the first ballot. Unlike Matawalle, all hope is not yet lost for Fintiri.

Matawalle’s loss has been attributed to many factors, among which is his defection to the ruling APC.

The governor’s traducers believe he is being haunted by the curse he placed on himself. According to his critics, his case should serve as a lesson to other politicians who also use God’s name in vain.