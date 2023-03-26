Boris Johnson, Sanwo-Olu to Address 16th Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture in Lagos

Segun James

The Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation has invited former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Mr. Boris Johnson and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others, to share perspectives on how to promote love and peace in Lagos after the just concluded elections.

The Coordinator of the foundation, George Anyiam-Osigwe revealed this at a news conference to mark the 16th Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture Series scheduled to hold on Monday, March 27.

Speaking during the conference, George noted that the former UK Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, is expected to be a keynote speaker at the annual lecture billed to hold in Lagos on Monday, March 27.

George explained further that past speakers at the annual lecture series were either serving presidents or former presidents.

He noted that while President Muhammadu Buhari was a keynote speaker at the 15th edition, Johnson is expected to analyse the theme of the 16th lecture titled “Rehumanising Human Experience.”

Anyiam-Osigwe said Johnson’s address would proffer solutions to some of the global challenges that are currently afflicting the world, and local issues kindling citizens’ frustrations and hostility.

He justified the choice of former UK PM, George said the choice “is quite controversial,” though pointed out that Johnson was picked for his unconventional vigour and pragmatic knowledge in confronting some knotty domestic and global problems such as Brexit and COVID-19.

He said: “There might be conflicting views on why we are having Johnson this year. But, in our analysis, we feel he is richly armed by the topic we want to engage in, which is Re-Humanising Human Experience.

“We want to see from his glasses. Controversial as some may think but we want to hear what he has to say. It’s coming from that aspect that let’s hear from not just the normal or conventional.

“Let us see someone who can expand the space and share his thoughts on the topic. So that’s the reason why we chose Boris Johnson. We are of the strong view that our country and the world can benefit from his experience and perspectives.

“He is one of the active global leaders of the last decade, who had to deal with some of these problems and led the world through a once-in-a-century pandemic. We are of the strong view that our country and the world can benefit from his experience and perspectives.”

Also speaking, Charles Anyim-Osigwe revealed that former Secretary General, the Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku would chair the annual lecture.

He said the Sanwo-Olu would give his perspectives on how to promote to love and unity as it were before the 2023 general election.

He added that the ethnic and religious undertone that the just concluded governorship and state House of Assembly election in Lagos threw up required healing for Lagos to be whole again.

He said: “This is the core essence of the lecture. Our choice of Johnson is because of the essentiality of the topic. As important as being a complete and loving human with feelings for people and empathy for one another, it is the hot burner topic in today’s world.

“The recent experience of our recently concluded elections is even bringing to fore the lack of human empathy. Going up in the 1960s, there was no iota of tribal identity. We were just young children growing up in love and peace.

“There were no issues of religious identity. Where have we lost it? It’s for this reason that the foundation thought it germane to look at these critical issues. This is a very important subject on how to take practical steps to Re-Humanize human existence.”