Anyim to PDP NWC: My Suspension, an Act of Cowardice

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has expressed disappointment over his suspension by the PDP, stating that it was an act of cowardice.

The former Senate president should be concerned on how it dashed the hopes of Nigerians at the just concluded general election than embarking on necessary shadow boxing.

Anyim also lampooned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party of chasing shadows by leaving behind those who on a daily basis committed anti-party activities against the PDP.

According to Anyim, “The action of the NWC is, to say the least, disappointing. I thought the concern of the NWC now would be how to undertake a thorough self-examination on why they performed so poorly in the 2023 elections rather than seek to further divide the party by shifting blame.

“ It smacks of arrogance for the NWC to put up a bold face instead of showing remorse and being sober for leading the party to such colossal loss in the 2023 general elections, thereby dashing the hopes and expectations of party members and indeed Nigerians.

“It is clear that arising from the leadership style of the NWC, many members, intentionally and proudly, worked against the party including members of the NWC. Therefore, it is a display of innate cowardice for NWC to choose soft targets to suspend and fear those that daily demonise them.

“It is difficult to explain why the NWC is in a hurry to suspend leaders of the party without recourse to fair hearing, without which their action is null and void,” Anyim stressed.

On why he supported the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the just concluded March 18, the former Senate president said, “In the case of Ebonyi State, the NWC imposed a candidate from the sitting Governor’s zone, contrary to the zoning formula in the state.

“Every effort to let the NWC see reason fell on deaf ears. On the day the party’s presidential rally was held in Ebonyi State, I told Dr. Ayu that I was boycotting the rally because I cannot support the candidate they imposed on Ebonyi State. Dr. Ayu did nothing.

“He did not care even as I did not attend the Ebonyi rally. The NWC may wish to know that I am proud to have supported the APC Gubernatorial candidate in Ebonyi State to win the election because that conforms to the equitable formula in Ebonyi State. It is therefore my expectation that the NWC should reverse itself in the interest of the party