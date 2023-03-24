Ramadan: Tinubu, Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, Other Govs Charge Nigerians on Good Conduct

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Prominent Nigerians, including the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among other governors, have charged Nigerians to be of good conduct in the spirit of the season, Ramadan.

Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) urged the Muslim faithful to remember Nigeria in their prayer as they embarked on 30 days fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.



In his Ramadan message, yesterday, Tinubu said Ramadan was more than a month of fasting, and that Muslims must use the period to strengthen their relationship and appreciation of Allah.

“We fast to make ourselves better servants of both Allah and our fellow man. However, this month is more than abstention from food and drink from dawn to dusk. It must entail imbibing the spirit and true meaning behind the holy month. We must keep hold of the excellent and wonderful things the holy month of Ramadan signifies.



“As we embark on fasting and spiritual reflection, let us proceed, imbued with the spirit of sacrifice, self-discipline, goodwill, justice, tolerance, mercy, compassion and generosity that lie at the heart of Islam.”

The ruling party, on its part, called on Muslim Ummah to use the season for deep reflection and spiritual rejuvenation towards greater devotion to Allah, and service to the nation.



National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement, said Ramadan was one of the most blessed, if not the holiest month of the Islamic calendar.

Atiku, while urging Muslims to make sacrifice for the sake of peace in Nigeria, said, “First is the importance of sacrifice not just to our families and the people around us but to the cause of peace.”



In a Ramadan message personally signed, Atiku said, it was with a sense of praise to the Almighty Allah that he welcomed Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the globe to this year’s glorious month of Ramadan.



“As Muslims, we understand that the basic tenets of this holy month is about sacrifice and devotion in worship to God. For us as Nigerians, this year’s Ramadan has come at a time, when our dear country is at the crossroads.



“For us as individuals and as a people, we are at a point of despondency and confusion. But the month of Ramadan has come to us as a blessing from the Almighty with an opportunity for us to wash away our worries, doubts, and hopelessness.

“It is quite clear that the essential principles of this holy month are what is needed to heal our wounds, both as individuals and as a country,” adding that it is the requirement of piety from all in the worship of God.



Sanwo-Olu, who also felicitated Muslim faithful urged them to use the holy month to pray for peace in Nigeria and Lagos in particular, adding that the Ramadan period should be used to exhibit the best virtues that Islam teaches.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, he implored Muslims, as well as Christians and other religious groups to demonstrate love, tolerance, empathy, compassion, and peaceful coexistence in this month of Ramadan, which coincides with the Church Lenten fasting season.

“I want to congratulate Muslim faithful across the world, especially in Nigeria and Lagos in particular on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan. As we begin this holy month today, I pray that Almighty Allah will grant us good health and strength to observe the fasting and other acts of worship associated with it.



“I want to also urge Muslims and Christians as well as other religious denominations to avail themselves of the teachings and serenity that the fasting season affords to cleanse their hearts, enrich their souls with virtues, and dedicate themselves to the good of humanity and the development of Lagos State and Nigeria.”



Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has also enjoined the Muslim Ummah in the state and the citizenry in general to use the opportunity provided by the Holy month to pray fervently for peace, development as well as prosperity of the State and Nigeria.

In a goodwill message by the Director-General Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, marking the commencement of the Ramadan fast, the governor stressed the need for all and sundry to play their roles in finding new directions towards fixing the problems bedevilling the country, and particularly admonished Muslims to embrace piety as demanded of them during the month- long fast.



“As one of the five pillars of Islam, Ramadan fast avails the Ummah a golden opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation and devotion through supplication and other acts of worship. We therefore must use this opportunity to pray fervently for our dear state and the nation as well as for those in authority as we collectively battle to combat the many socio-economic challenges facing our nation and humanity,” he said.



His Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, called on Muslim faithful to propagate the virtues of piety and compassion during the Ramadan season.

In a statement, the governor said, “As the Muslim faithful embark on this fasting period, I implore you all to uphold the virtues of love, introspection, and compassion. It is a time to imbibe good neighbourliness and extend a helping hand to the needy in society.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has asked Muslim faithful to place peace and unity of Nigeria above any other thing as they commenced the 30 day Ramadan fast.



A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, quoted the Governor as urging the Muslims to “reflect on the teachings of Ramadan as one of the five pillars of Islam through acts of kindness, generosity, love, unity and support for the weak.

“Ramadan is a period of spiritual upliftment and devotion to Almighty Allah which the faithful should take advantage of to reinvigorate spiritually. On behalf of the government and people of Cross River State, I call on the Ummah to take advantage of the Holy month to strengthen their commitment to the service of Allah and humanity.”



The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, while felicitating with Muslim Ummah in the state, noted that Ramadan remained one of the holiest months in the Islamic/Hijra calendar, when Allah opens His doors of mercy, urging the Muslims to avail themselves with the virtues of the month.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the month also signifies a period to increase one’s good deeds and improve spiritual activities for the pleasure of Allah, calling on the adherents of Islam in the state to use the month for spreading kind words and show love to the less privileged.



Abiodun, who declared that his administration would continue to make Ogun a safe haven for the residents and investors, urged Muslims in the state to always put Ogun in their prayers, assuring them that, his second term would usher in more goodies of democracy and good governance.