Mbah: I Will Be Governor for All Enugu People Irrespective of Political Leanings

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Governor-elect of Enugu state, Dr Peter Mbah, has vowed to run an administration for all Enugu people irrespective of their political leanings or whichever part of the state they come from.



In his acceptance speech, Mbah pledged to devote the totality of his mind and body to serving the state during the 1,460 days that make up the initial tenure of office and enact policies that will give the people some comfort.

While thanking Enugu people for their support, he described the last few months as intense, stressing that even the last three days before the announcement of his victory were even fiercer.



“Let me restate that ours will not be a government of any section of Enugu State. It is your government, Ndi Enugu. Under our administration, there can never be division between Nsukka and Nkanu or any other section of the state. We are all brothers and sisters.



“Those who attempted to create a wedge between us failed woefully. We were massively voted by every section of the state. Those who wanted to smack our heads together had an ulterior motive and it was to create perpetual fussing and fighting between us.

“We resisted their machination and today, we are coming together stronger. Our resolve thereafter is to pursue the spirit of divisiveness from our state,” he stated.



He contended that in choosing him, the people did not allow mundane reasons to stop them, abandoning political party divides, religious denomination cleavages, clan and tribe and demanding a candidate who would guarantee a better tomorrow for the state.

As promised during the campaign, Mbah reiterated that in infrastructure, health, tourism, education and development of the state in general, he will run a government that the people can be proud of.



“We are in a hurry to dualize the Abakpa, Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka road, build a monorail from Enugu to Nsukka, Udi, Awgu and construct a ring road to connect all the 17 local government areas of Enugu State.

“We are in a hurry to build a world class Theme Park in Enugu. We are in a hurry to establish Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in all the local government areas, as well as Agro-allied processing zones and industrial parks in all our senatorial zones.



“We are in a hurry to unleash the tech talents in our young people, and grow and nurture their interest in business and vocations skills. We shall build a School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), an Innovation Incubation Centre, as well as a Skill Enhancement Centre in each of the three senatorial zones,” he vowed.



He pledged to run an all-inclusive government designed to provide an inclusive economic development for Enugu.

“As we bring water to all homes in Enugu metropolis in 180 days of our being sworn in, we shall bring water, in the shortest possible time, to Nsukka, Oji River, Udi, Awgu and others too. We shall frontally confront the infrastructural deficits in all parts of the state and no one will be left behind.

“Let me, at this juncture, call on everyone to join me in this task of chiselling a great tomorrow from the rock of a despondent today. In the elections that we ran, we are all winners. No one is a victor, nor is anyone vanquished. The task at hand transcends emotions, politics and other mundane divides,” he added.